ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 352,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,722,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.