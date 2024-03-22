Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $511.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

