AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 8,303,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,214,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AES Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

