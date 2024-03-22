Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,248.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,046.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $624.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

