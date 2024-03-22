Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

EWZ opened at $32.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

