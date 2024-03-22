Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 690 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

