Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average is $229.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

