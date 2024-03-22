Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

