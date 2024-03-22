Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

