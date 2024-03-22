Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

