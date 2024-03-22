Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.