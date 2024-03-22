Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 4.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $22,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.86 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

