Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

