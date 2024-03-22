AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 849,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,714. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

