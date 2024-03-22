AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 446.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. 62,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

