AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.51. 63,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,981. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

