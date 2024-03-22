AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 1,552,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.