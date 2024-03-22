AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

