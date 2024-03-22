AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 785 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.