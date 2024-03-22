AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes $209,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

FFTY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,836. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

