AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,002 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 2,267,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.