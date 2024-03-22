Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny Sells 5,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

