Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $46.62 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.
About Ag Growth International
