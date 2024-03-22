Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.