Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
