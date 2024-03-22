agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.99

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2301711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after buying an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

