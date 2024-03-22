AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.