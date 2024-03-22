AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.84. 2,343,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,096,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

