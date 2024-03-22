Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,533.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00109435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00040000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00017995 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.