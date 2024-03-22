Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Buys C$10,203.55 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels bought 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,203.55.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.47. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.12.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

