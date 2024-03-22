Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Buys C$10,203.55 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels bought 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,203.55.
Shares of AC opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.47. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
