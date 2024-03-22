Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.