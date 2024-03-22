Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Jacob Suen Sells 10,639 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airgain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

