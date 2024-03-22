Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Michael Elbaz Sells 4,014 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

