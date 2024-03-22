Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.36 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

