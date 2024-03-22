Alexander Mark Schobel Sells 50,000 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $321.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities raised their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.