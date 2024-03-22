Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.97 billion and $76.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00085155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,070,013,026 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.