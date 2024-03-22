Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $73.53. 3,834,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,765,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

