Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells $24,980.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Dinesh V. Tulsiani sold 2,498 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 530,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,761,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.