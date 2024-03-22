Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.60 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $548.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

