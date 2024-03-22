Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the typical daily volume of 972 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.73. 448,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,532. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

