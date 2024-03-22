Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 4,401 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $90,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,803. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

