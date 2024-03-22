Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Down 0.4 %

ATEC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.