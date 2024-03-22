Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.
In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock worth $4,220,535. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
