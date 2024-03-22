Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 1,909,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,084,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

