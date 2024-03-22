ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.05. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 35,821 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $24,643,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in ALX Oncology by 383.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 991,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $13,605,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $8,090,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

