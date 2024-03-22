Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

