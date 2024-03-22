Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 240 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $11,872.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at $304,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,783. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after buying an additional 1,271,251 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,495,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.