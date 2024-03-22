Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.

Amcor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amcor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

