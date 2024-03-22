Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.30. 925,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,782,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

