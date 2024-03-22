Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 3.6%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.22. 286,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 534,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

