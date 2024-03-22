American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,648 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

